Gambia: Pakistan Donates 100 Metric Tons of Rice

18 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Will The Diaspora Participate In The Coming Elections As Voters?

State House, Banjul, 17th June 2021: In a moderate ceremony at the State House in Banjul, the Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service, Noah Touray, on behalf of the Gambia Government received 100MT of rice from the Republic of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Honourable Touray praised Gambia-Pakistan relations, saying that the gesture will go a long way toward addressing food insecurity in The Gambia as a result of COVID-19, as well as enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The Pakistan High Commissioner to The Gambia based in Dakar, Dr Ali Ahmed Arain, said the donation is an expression of the goodwill that exists between the two friendly nations. He added that the donation will help enhance the food security drive of The Gambia.

High Commissioner Arain also said Pakistan is willing to share experiences with The Gambia in dealing with natural disasters, adding that his country remains committed to strengthening the ties between the two nations.

