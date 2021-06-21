Gambia: Justice Amina Saho Ceesay Sworn in As Appeal Court Judge

President Adama Barrow on Wednesday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Amina Saho Ceesay, as a Judge of the Court of Appeal of The Gambia, following recommendations from the Judicial Service Commission.

According to a State House media release on 17th June 2021, President Barrow while speaking at the ceremony called Justice Saho's appointment a result of her own hard work, talent and demonstration of great expertise over the years. And while lauding her for her impressive professional track record, the President stated that Justice Saho's experience would be invaluable to the sustenance of the legal profession's work ethics and standards in the country.

The President according to the media release also stated that Ms. Saho Ceesay's appointment will go a long way in solidifying the jurisprudence of the Court of Appeal, noting that the judiciary has seen remarkable improvements under the leadership of His Lordship, the Chief Justice of the Gambia, Hassan B. Jallow; that President Barrow praised the remarkable strides taken by the Judiciary to ensure the continuity of proceedings despite the COVID-19 induced constraints.

"It is also fitting on this occasion to acknowledge with appreciation, the improvements recorded by the Judiciary regarding the disposal of cases. The innovative approaches adopted as a result of the circumstances imposed upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic, makes these achievements even more appreciable," President Barrow observed.

In decision making and acts taken in line with defending the rule of law, the President urged judicial staff to be guided by the values of independence, impartiality and objectivity. He stated that the new Judiciary Strategic Plan will significantly address the majority of the gaps that must be addressed as we move forward with the reform process of the judiciary.

President Barrow also expressed joy at his Government's progress in realising its objective of making the judiciary "very Gambian." He went on to say that it is even more pleasing and a cause of pride to highlight that Government has not only accomplished this but also achieved the much-needed gender balance at all levels of the judiciary.

He concluded by urging everyone to continue to support the judiciary in The Gambia in order to achieve our mutual goals of promoting, safeguarding and upholding the rule of law and respect for fundamental human rights, the media release concluded.