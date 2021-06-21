Gambia: IEC Registers 376,092

18 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Independent Electoral Commission has informed the nation that, after 19 days of registration of voters, 376,092 voters have already been registered.

If this trend continues one anticipates that the register of voters will contain about 890,000 voters. There is need for house-to-house campaign to inspire citizens who are eligible to vote to be registered to get their voters' cards regardless whether they are to vote or not or their party affiliation.

The voter's card is a manifestation of the sovereign power that a citizen possesses. A citizen without a voter's card is a citizen in words and not in deed. A voter's card enables a citizen to determine who will make policies for the country to address the need for employment, health services, educational services, roads, energy and all other public services.

It also empowers each citizen to determine who will make laws for the country. Similarly it enables each citizen to participate in elect councillors, mayors, mayoresses, chairpersons of councils who will be charged with the responsibility of providing markets, garages, play grounds, secondary roads, drainage, waste management, council low cost housing and other amenities.

If one does not have a voter's card one would not be able to fully participate in determining who manages our national and local governments. Foroyaa is therefore calling on all citizens of The Gambia to go and get registered and convince one's neighbours and friends to go and get registered.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X