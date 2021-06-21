Gambia: Striving to Curb Malaria - Rotary District Launches Two Fogging Machines

Rotary International and Rotary in District 9101 in their commitment to eliminate malaria for good, in the Gambia, has on Thursday 17th June 2021 launched and handed over two fogging Machines to the Ministry of Health.

The eradication of malaria is a major priority of Rotary International and Rotary in District 9101 is committed to the national cause of eliminating malaria for good, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 3 on good health and well-being for all.

The two fogging machines can equally be used for fumigation especially during this COVID-19 pandemic period.

Dr. Emma Bruce the chairperson for Rotary District 9101 Sub-committee on malaria said Rotary has been supporting efforts of the National Malaria Control Program in The Gambia especially during the national insecticide-treated mosquito bed net distribution campaign in 2019, where we sponsored the malaria prevention and control educational awareness campaign through the traditional Communicators Drama Groups who went from village to village spreading malaria prevention messages in Upper River Region and Central River Region; Radio Panel Discussions and Pre-recorded short Radio messages which were aired throughout the country as well as television programs.

"We have also supported the National Malaria Control Program to raise awareness on malaria prevention among the most vulnerable groups susceptible to malaria which are the pregnant women and children under 5 years old," she said.

She said that this malaria sensitization awareness campaign was carried out by going to community health centers in the urban areas during antenatal clinic days for pregnant women and pediatric outpatient clinics for children under 5 years old to sensitize pregnant women and mothers about the dangers of malaria and the importance of the malaria prophylaxis medication and sleeping under mosquito bed net with other important malaria prevention methods.

"In continuation with supporting the National Malaria Control Program, the Rotary Malaria Committee of The Gambia requested from its USA Rotary partners, 2 fogging machines for outdoor insecticide spraying against mosquitoes causing malaria which is to be used in the streets of Banjul, KMC, Brikama, and beyond to reduce the breeding of mosquitoes causing malaria," she noted.

Dr. Ahmad Lamin Samateh the Minister of Health commended Rotary International and Rotary in the District 9101 on their strife to eliminate Malaria in The Gambia.

Dr. Samateh said vary soon his ministry will embark on outdoor spraying of communities in order to eliminate mosquitos and other harmful insects.