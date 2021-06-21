South Africa: Money Matters - South Africans Are Financially Traumatised and Anxious People

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Lwando Xaso

Until we address our dysfunctional relationship with money beyond the narrow prism of corruption, but with a nuanced understanding of the energy that money creates in our lives and how it affects our thoughts, emotions and behaviours, the future will remain bleak.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

I am sure all of us, no matter how privileged, have run the gamut of morbid thoughts this past year of all the possible catastrophes that could befall us. Losing a loved one, our assets, our job or our health. One of my recurring thoughts since the pandemic started has been about losing my house. This is a thought unfounded in logic. There has been no credible threat to my home ownership. However, watching people lose their jobs and assets during the pandemic brought on my own financial anxiety.

In my mind, South Africa is a financially traumatised nation. Every other headline and conversation is about the misappropriation and looting of state funds of such numbers that former president Jacob Zuma could not even pronounce. It's like living in a house with parents whose ineptitude with money has endangered your life. Being confronted daily by headlines about the mishandling...

