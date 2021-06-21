Nigeria: One Dead, Six Injured in Abeokuta-Sagamu Accident

21 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An official said the accident happened when the driver of the Lexus was attempting to overtake another vehicle.

One person was confirmed dead and five others injured in Sunday's auto crash at the Imo Emulu Village axis of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The spokesman of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident, which involved a green-colour Nissan Micra, with Reg. No. LSR 816 XA, and an unregistered Lexus car, occurred around 12.30 p.m.

He said it happened when the driver of the Lexus was attempting to overtake another vehicle but ended up in a collision with the Micra.

He said that seven people were involved in the accident and that six sustained injuries, while one person died on the spot.

"According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused by wrongful overtaking by the unregistered black Lexus," Mr Akinbiyi said.

He said that the injured persons were taken to Federal Medical Center and General Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta, by TRACE officials.

He said the remains of the deceased were deposited at a morgue at Idera Hospital, Sagamu by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

He, however, said the driver of the Lexus fled the scene of the accident.

The TRACE spokesman appealed to motorists to drive with caution and always put the lives of other road users into consideration. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
