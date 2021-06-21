Nigeria: Police Inspector Kills Five, Injure Four Others in Enugu

A police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit, Base 9, Umuahia, but said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company, Golf Estate, Enugu, on Sunday, allegedly shot five persons dead, while four others sustained various degrees of injury.

The suspect, before his arrest by the personnel of Enugu State Police Command, was said to have shot sporadically at the Estate, killing his victims over yet-to-identified matter.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who expressed shock over the incident, condoled with the families of the victims and equally visited those injured at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, where they are receiving treatment.

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, who confirmed the incident has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (State CIID), to carry out thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard through the spokesperson of the police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the incident occurred on "20/06/2021 at about 0930hrs in the Golf Estate area of Enugu, involving a Police Inspector attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, Abia State and said to be on duty at RC Lotto Company located in the Estate. He has been arrested and taken into custody pending the conclusion of investigation.

"The Commissioner, who made the order after visiting the hospital where four of the persons said to have sustained gunshot injuries are receiving treatment and five others whose injuries were critical, have been confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy; also ordered the swift conclusion of the investigation to aid further necessary actions by the Police.

"Meanwhile, the Commissioner while sympathizing with and urging family members and friends of the deceased persons to remain calm and cooperate with the Command in the ongoing investigation; has called on eyewitnesses at the scene of the incident to volunteer useful information that will aid the thorough and swift conclusion of the investigation, in view of ensuring that justice prevails."

As at the time of filing this report, the identify of the suspect, though arrested, has not been revealed.