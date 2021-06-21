Tunisia: 43.8 Percent of People Registered On Evax.tn Have Been Vaccinated

19 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 43.8% of the people registered on the evax.tn platform have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine since the launch of the national jab drive on March 13 until June 17.

According to figures released Saturday by the Health Ministry, this rate stands at 77.2% for people aged between 60 and 74 years and 78.7% for people over 75.

Besides, 57.5% of those registered between 50 and 59 were vaccinated.

The ministry indicates that registrations on the platform reached 2,527,247 on June 18.

A total of 1,517,895 vaccines were administered, including 1,126,908 first shots and 390,987 second ones.

On June 18, 31,367 doses were given, including 2,566 first shots and 8,801 second ones.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Tunisia has recorded 378, 982 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 330,331 recoveries and 13,874 deaths.

