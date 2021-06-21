South Africa: 13,155 More People Test Positive for Covid-19

South Africa conducted 55 593 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, of which 13 155 results came back positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the latest infections represent a 23.7% positivity rate, pushing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 823 319.

The NICD said the majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng after 8 640 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

The province is followed by the Western Cape with 1 166 additional infections, 759 in the North West, 574 in KwaZulu-Natal and 559 in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has killed 112 more people, bringing the tally to 58 702 since the outbreak.

"A further 611 hospital admissions have been reported," said the public health institute.

According to the NICD, 110 725 patients are currently ill with COVID-19, while 9 344 are receiving treatment in hospitals.

So far, 2 141 624 people have received their Coronavirus vaccine.

Globally, as of 18 June 2021, there have been 177 108 695 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 840 223 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, 2 378 482 776 vaccine doses have been administered.