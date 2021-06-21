South Africa: 13,155 More People Test Positive for Covid-19

21 June 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa conducted 55 593 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, of which 13 155 results came back positive.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the latest infections represent a 23.7% positivity rate, pushing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1 823 319.

The NICD said the majority of new cases were recorded in Gauteng after 8 640 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

The province is followed by the Western Cape with 1 166 additional infections, 759 in the North West, 574 in KwaZulu-Natal and 559 in Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has killed 112 more people, bringing the tally to 58 702 since the outbreak.

"A further 611 hospital admissions have been reported," said the public health institute.

According to the NICD, 110 725 patients are currently ill with COVID-19, while 9 344 are receiving treatment in hospitals.

So far, 2 141 624 people have received their Coronavirus vaccine.

Globally, as of 18 June 2021, there have been 177 108 695 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3 840 223 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

Meanwhile, 2 378 482 776 vaccine doses have been administered.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X