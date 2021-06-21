Tunisia: Kairouan - PM Orders Necessary Medical, Health and Logistical Resources to Be Mobilised

Tunis/Tunisia — Premier Hichem Mechichi ordered necessary medical, health and logistical resources to be mobilised to face up to the critical epidemiological situation in Kairouan.

He also commissioned a Scientific Committee team to go to the spot to take stock of the state of affairs.

The Prime Ministry said Mechichi tasked Spokesperson of the Health Ministry and Director General of the National Observatory for New and Emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya and a Scientific Committee team to go to Kairouan to report on the situation and identify shortfalls in a bid to remedy them in the shortest time possible.

The Prime Minister also instructed the crisis unit to monitor the epidemiological situation in Kairouan till a fall in infection numbers is reported.

The Health Ministry decided Friday to dispatch an emergency and intensive care team to the governorate.

Kairouan reached the peak rates of hospitalisation over the recent days amid the daily positivity rate hitting 60%.

Local Health Director Mohamed Rouisse said Friday the rate fell to nearly 45%. The governorate logged 263 confirmed cases from 596 tests over the last 24 hours.