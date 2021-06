Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez on Friday 18/06/2021 offered sincere congratulations to Antonio Guterres for his re-election as UN Secretary-General for a second five-year term.

Guterres tweeted "I am deeply honored and grateful for the trust placed in me to serve as the Secretary-General of the United Nations for a second term."

"Serving the UN is an immense privilege and a most noble duty," he added.