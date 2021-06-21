Egypt, Russia Launch Year of Humanitarian Exchange

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem and Russia's Deputy Minister of Culture Olga Yarilova on Friday launched the Year of Humanitarian Exchange between Egypt and Russia.

The launch event kicked off at the Cairo Opera House, in the presence of Chairman of the Cairo Opera Magdy Saber, alongside a number of ministers, ambassadors and leaders of the Ministry of Culture.

Beryozka (Berezka) Dance Ensemble, one of the internationally renowned and oldest Russian dance troupes, presented a number of artistic shows on Russian folklore.

The year's agenda includes 23 cultural activities that are scheduled to take place throughout the upcoming 12 months. The event will end in May 2022 in the Russian capital, Moscow.

It is worth mentioning that Russia has been chosen as the guest of honor for the Ismailia International Festival for Documentary and Short Films, set for June 16-22.