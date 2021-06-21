Egypt Reports 589 New Coronavirus Cases, 31 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said Friday 18/06/2021 that 589 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 276,190.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 31 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,791.

As many as 899 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 204,701 so far, the spokesman said.