Egyptian-Canadian Friendship Group - GERD Filling Without Deal Violates Law

The Egyptian-Canadian Friendship Association of the Canadian parliament has voiced its deep concern over the deadlock in negotiations regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Ethiopia's intention to implement the second phase of the filling of the dam without reaching an agreement with the two downstream countries violates the agreement of principles, signed in 2015 and related international law articles, added the association in a statement on Friday 18/06/2021.

The association, representing different political parties in Canada, confirmed that the Nile water is important to Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, noting the Nile is the sole source of water for more than 105 million Egyptians

The association voiced its regret that Ethiopia intends to fill the dam for the second time regardless of the negotiations, adding that this poses grave threats to usage of water in Egypt and Sudan.

The parliamentary association called for not taking any unilateral measures by Ethiopia, which would hinder the negotiations and destabilize East Africa region.

Canada can play a diplomatic role in helping parties concerned reach a just solution to the crisis, it further said.

For his part, Egyptian Ambassador to Canada Ahmed Abu Zeid thanked the association members for following up this important issue and its keenness on backing the negotiations in order to reach a binding and comprehensive agreement on filling and operating the disputed dam in a move meant to achieve the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia as well.