Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the lives of 3 more patients in Jendouba governorate, taking the death toll to 326 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

64 further infections were recorded, bringing the caseload to 5,900.

85 patients are now staying in the region's hospitals, 4 of whom in IC at the Tabarka hospital, according to the updated figures provided by the local health directorate.