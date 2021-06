Tunis/Tunisia — Aged between 42 and 62 years, two patients died in the past 24 hours in the governorate of Medenine, bringing the death toll to 649 since the outbreak of the pandemic, preventive health director in Medenine Zayed el Anz stated to TAP. 67 additional infections have been recorded in the governorate taking the tally to 16,108 cases.

Besides, the number of vaccines administered in the governorate of Medenine has so far reached 53,448, the official specified.