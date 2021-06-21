Tunisia: Covid-19 - President Kaies Saied Decides to Set Up Military Field Hospital in Kairouan

19 June 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaies Saied decided to set up a military field hospital in Kairouan to fight against the spread of COVID-19 and support the efforts of the medical and paramedical staff in the region.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Presidency of the Republic, and in accordance with the directives of President Kaies Saied, units of the Directorate General of Military Health will move in the coming hours to Kairouan to begin the installation of this hospital.

The rate of admission in the hospitals in Kairouan has recently reached its maximum capacity with 60% of positive tests per day.

