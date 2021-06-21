Egypt: MSMEDA, AWIU Sign MOU to Expand Financing Women Projects

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) and the Arab Women Investors Union (AWIU) on Saturday 19/06/2021 signed a memorandum of understanding on providing appropriate and sustainable job opportunities for youth, especially women.

The memo is part of the agency's utmost keenness on promoting the notion of entrepreneurship and achieving economic and social empowerment for women at both the local and regional levels.

Minister of Trade and Industry and the CEO of the MSMEDA Nivine Gamea said the memorandum comes to complete initiatives and policies, launched by the agency to boost cooperation and coordination with development partners in order to help women expand the establishment of new small-sized projects

The memo calls for providing financial and non-financial services for women who will carry out projects, she added.

The AWIU is an economic entity of the Arab League's Council of Arab Economic Unity.