Egypt: Youth, Sports Minister, His Palestinian Counterpart Inspect Sports City in Nac

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhy and his Palestinian counterpart Jibril Rajoub on Saturday 19/06/2021 inspected the sports city in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The pair embarked on a field tour of the 93-feddan city, which includes complex of playgrounds, collective games area, playgrounds for various purposes, places for families and children, individual games halls and compound of swimming pools as well as services area.

Sobhy said the city is a strong addition to sports facilities in Egypt and an important national project in the sports field as an achievement made on the ground at the era of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

For his part, Rajoub underlined Palestine is always seeking to capitalize on all successful experiments of Arab brothers to develop sports unions, hailing the development of the sports and youth infrastructure in Egypt.

