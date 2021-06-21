Nigeria: 15 Tegina Kidnap Victims Escape, While Drunk Abductors Slept in Niger

Minna — There was wild jubilation, weekend, in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State as 15 kidnap victims surfaced after escaping from the forest they were kept by their abductors.

It was gathered that the lucky escapees regained their freedom from the room they were kept in the forest while some of the bandits stationed to watch over them fell asleep after being drunk.

After watching their "guard" deeply asleep, the abductees opened the door and escaped from the forest through different routes to forestall any suspicious movement.

The unexpected arrival of one of the escapees in the village on Friday led to wild jubilation among the villagers rekindling hope that others are still alive and will also return home safely.

One of the escapees, name withheld, later narrated how he and others managed to escape from their abductors.

According to him, "We discovered that some of the bandits who were heavily armed slept off after being drunk and we cashed on that to escape."

He was later admitted to a medical centre in the area where he was treated.

Also, yesterday, a councillor, who was one of the abductees, also arrived in the town with two others into the waiting hands of the jubilant villagers.

A top government official confirmed the development, adding that security operatives have been drafted to the Tegina-Birnin-Gwari road to await the arrival of the remaining 10 escapees.

"We are happy over the good news and the government has taken steps to welcome others back to Tegina and accorded proper medical attention before reuniting with their family members," he declared.

Our correspondent gathered that after the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school were abducted over three weeks ago, the adults were separated from the children.

Many of the children still in captivity are from age of five, which is giving their parents and people of the town more concern, especially with regards to their health status.

Vanguard News Nigeria