Nigeria: 15 Tegina Kidnap Victims Escape, While Drunk Abductors Slept in Niger

21 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — There was wild jubilation, weekend, in Tegina town, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State as 15 kidnap victims surfaced after escaping from the forest they were kept by their abductors.

It was gathered that the lucky escapees regained their freedom from the room they were kept in the forest while some of the bandits stationed to watch over them fell asleep after being drunk.

After watching their "guard" deeply asleep, the abductees opened the door and escaped from the forest through different routes to forestall any suspicious movement.

The unexpected arrival of one of the escapees in the village on Friday led to wild jubilation among the villagers rekindling hope that others are still alive and will also return home safely.

One of the escapees, name withheld, later narrated how he and others managed to escape from their abductors.

According to him, "We discovered that some of the bandits who were heavily armed slept off after being drunk and we cashed on that to escape."

He was later admitted to a medical centre in the area where he was treated.

Also, yesterday, a councillor, who was one of the abductees, also arrived in the town with two others into the waiting hands of the jubilant villagers.

A top government official confirmed the development, adding that security operatives have been drafted to the Tegina-Birnin-Gwari road to await the arrival of the remaining 10 escapees.

"We are happy over the good news and the government has taken steps to welcome others back to Tegina and accorded proper medical attention before reuniting with their family members," he declared.

Our correspondent gathered that after the 156 pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamic school were abducted over three weeks ago, the adults were separated from the children.

Many of the children still in captivity are from age of five, which is giving their parents and people of the town more concern, especially with regards to their health status.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X