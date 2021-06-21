Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Fifty one patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Anseba, and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, forty two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Six patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. Three patients are from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (36), and Gash Barka (3), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,782 while the number of deaths stands at 19,

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,336.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 June 2021