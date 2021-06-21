Eritrea: Popular Campaigns in Connection With Martyrs Day

Asmara, 19 June 2021- Popular campaigns in connection with 20 June, Martyrs Day has been conducted in all regions of the country.

According to reports the popular campaigns included planting tree seedlings, digging holes for planting tree seedlings, watering the already planted trees as well as sanitation activities.

Mr. Solomon Tewolde, chairman of the ex-fighters cooperative association, over 43 ex-fighters cooperative associations across the country organized popular campaigns and renew pledge to live up to the expectations of martyrs.

In related news, students and staff members of the Orotta College of Health Sciences, conducted sanitation activity at the premises of the college and members of the National Union of Eritrean Women in the Central region conducted sanitation activity at the Asmara Martyrs Cemetery.

Staff members of Hagaz sub-zone, members of Police, as well as members of the ex-fighters cooperative association in the sub-zone also conducted sanitation activity at the Martyrs Cemetery and Martyrs Park.

In the same vein, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in Hagaz sub-zone reported that in the past six months over 1.1 million Nakfa has been distributed to 952 families of martyrs.