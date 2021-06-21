Eritrea: Six Months Activity Assessment Meeting

19 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Italy conducted virtual six months activity assessment meeting on 15 June.

According to report, the meeting was attended by executive members of branches from the cities of Geneva, Milano, Brescia, Parma, Bologna, Pisa, Pistoia, Roma, Napoli, Teramo, Pascari, Catania, Firenze and Palermo.

In a report she presented, Ms. Nigisti Tsegai, chairperson of the union branch, commending the contribution the members made including to the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic called for reinforced participation in the national development drives.

Mr. Fessehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, and Mr. Ghirmai Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs also sent messages of solidarity.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen participation and contribution in the national affairs.

