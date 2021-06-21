Eritrea: Prayer Services in Memory of Martyrs

19 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 19 June 2021- Prayer services in memory of the fallen martyrs who paid their precious lives in the struggle for Independence and to safeguard the national sovereignty was held today, 19 June at Saint Michael's Church and in Al-Khulafa Al-Rashideen Mosque here in the capital.

Prayer service was conducted in the morning hours at Saint Michael's Church in the presence of His Holiness Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, members of the Holy Synod, religious leaders and others.

Speaking at the prayer service, His Holiness Abune Qerlos indicating that the Eritrean Independence that has been realized through heavy sacrifice of its sons and daughters has deep meaning, reminded the faithful to assist families of martyrs, to foster mutual cooperation and strong unity and back up the national development program.

Similarly, the prayer service conducted at the Al-Khulafa Al-Rashideen Mosque was led by Acting Mufti Sheik Salim Ibrahim Al-Muktar.

At the event, Sheik Ibrahim said that preparations for the election of Eritrean Mufti are being finalized.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X