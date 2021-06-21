Egypt: Housing Minister Lays Foundation Stone for Down Town Towers in New Alamein City

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar on Saturday 19/06/2021 laid down the foundation stone for the Down Town towers in New Alamein City.

The project includes the construction of fully finished five towers, including the iconic 250-meter and 68-storey tower, planned to be completed in 45 months, el Gazzar said on the sidelines of the laying foundation stone ceremony.

The other four towers, 200 meters high, and 56 storeys, are planned to be implemented in 39 months.

Funded by the New Urban Communities Authority, the towers project will be constructed by the Chinese CSCEC company.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X