Egypt: Housing Minister Lays Foundation Stone for Down Town Towers in New Alamein City

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar on Saturday 19/06/2021 laid down the foundation stone for the Down Town towers in New Alamein City.

The project includes the construction of fully finished five towers, including the iconic 250-meter and 68-storey tower, planned to be completed in 45 months, el Gazzar said on the sidelines of the laying foundation stone ceremony.

The other four towers, 200 meters high, and 56 storeys, are planned to be implemented in 39 months.

Funded by the New Urban Communities Authority, the towers project will be constructed by the Chinese CSCEC company.