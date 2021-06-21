Egypt: Sisi Orders Expanding Project for Supplying Natural Gas to Homes

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 19/06/2021 ordered the bodies concerned to continue extending natural gas to housing units and new cities.

Meeting senior officials, he also issued directives to expand the establishment of supply stations on new roads and axes nationwide.

The meeting grouped Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Presidental Aide for National and Strategic Projects Sherif Ismail, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

During the meeting, Sisi followed up on the executive position of several projects in the petroleum sector and plans to expand the use of natural gas at housing units as well as for industrial, production, and transportation purposes.

He also reviewed the most prominent axes of the state's strategy to meet the needs of the local market for petroleum products and reduce the gap between production and consumption, by developing a plan that includes current and long-term measures aiming at developing a system for providing and trading petroleum products.

