Egypt: Sisi Reviews Armed Forces' Plan to Raise Efficiency

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 19/06/2021 reviewed the General Command's plan to develop and raise the efficiency of all branches of the Armed Forces.

He also mulled a plan to raise the level of training and qualification for all personnel of the Armed Forces upon the latest technologies in the field of training and armament.

Sisi made the remarks during a meeting with Lieutenant-General Mohamed Zaki, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production, and Lieutenant-General Mohamed Farid, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with Armed Forces commanders, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement.

The meeting also tackled the latest developments regarding the Armed Forces' participation in implementing the Decent Life initiative; launched by President Sisi to improve the Egyptian countryside in several stages.

Sisi also inspected multi-task armored vehicles that were manufactured with the capabilities of the Armed Forces.

He was informed on the various manufacturing stages, taking into account the highest quality standards.

