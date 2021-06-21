Egypt: PM - Sisi Deeply Interested in Developing Transportation System Nationwide

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said Saturday 19/06/2021 that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi paid special interest in the development of the transport system nationwide, including the new cities.

Madbouli's remarks came during his inspection of the project of the light rail transit (LRT), linking districts of Salam, New Administrative Capital, and 10th of Ramadan, along with Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, and Cairo governor Khaled Abdel Aal.

Egypt has launched several mega national projects in the field of transport in recent years to link the Great Cairo with all the new cities, the premier said.

Madbouli noted that work continued around the clock in these key projects, to be operated as soon as possible, especially ahead of planned relocation the New Administrative capital.

