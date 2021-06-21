Egypt: Military Production Ministry to Launch Initiative for Training 1,000 Engineers for 4th Industrial Revolution

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Military Production organizes next Thursday - in cooperation with the General Electric Digital and IKEN - a press conference for launching an Egyptian initiative for training cadres on digitizing industry.

Minister of State for Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Morsi will attend the press conference alongside a number of ministers, including the ministers of higher education, telecommunications, public business enterprise and trade.

The initiative is meant to train 1,000 engineers in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution and digital transformation.

