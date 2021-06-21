Nigeria: Insurgency, Banditry, Kidnapping Damaging Education in North - Lawan

Abuja — PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, weekend raised the alarm that insurgency, banditry and kidnapping were further impeding the growth of education in the north, considering its backwardness in the sector.

According to him, the frequent attacks on schools and kidnapping of students and teachers have combined to further worsen the poor educational status of the region.

Lawan noted that school children in the north were deprived of education, particularly the girl-child, as a result of persistent abductions and kidnappings by armed bandits.

However, he assured, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration would continue to do all in its powers, with the support of the National Assembly, to reverse the insecurity not only in the north but also nationwide.

Speaking to journalists at the First Solo Exhibition of Paintings and Photographs by Stephen Binos, Lawan noted that the issue of insecurity plaguing the country was a challenge that must be prioritised and tackled jointly by all tiers of government for results to be realised.

He said: "I want to assure everyone that this administration, the Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to work hard to bring back security to this country.

"It is a challenge, but I believe that it is for all of us - federal, states and, of course, local government and all the communities and ethnic groups across the country.

"This is a situation that needs all hands on deck regardless of what you believe in. We all need to survive first before we achieve any excellence and I believe we can do so well.

"We can reverse the current trend of insecurity in our country. It is a very sad development that our education is suffering, especially with so much kidnapping of school children, particularly the girl child."

"In northern Nigeria, education has always been a problem and it is making it worse with the abduction of students, either in Islamiya school or normal secondary school or even in tertiary institutions like it happened in Afaka in Kaduna State.

"I believe we should continue to fight this kind of insurgency, banditry for us to restore normalcy in our country for our country to make progress."

Lawan also made a passionate case for the youths, asking the nation's leaders and those saddled with responsibility of leadership to encourage youths to contribute to national development.

The President of the Senate who charged Nigerian youths to ensure the preservation of the country's diverse cultural heritage through expressive means, however explained that doing so would in turn preserve its traditional values against extinction from the overwhelming external influence of technology.

Binos is the son of Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe who is representing Adamawa South in the Senate.

The artworks exhibited depict the culture of the people of Adamawa State.

Lawan said, "I have gone round to see the art exhibition, display of various artworks by Stephen Binos and I'm really very impressed by what I have seen and I want to congratulate the man of the moment, Stephen Binos, our artist.

"What this gentleman has done is to document history, document very important moment and these artworks will remain historical.

"Art is a language that everybody speaks and you can see from the attendance here. There are diverse people here. Some came from Europe, America and what have you and everybody understands his Language.

"The situation today, across the world really demands that we are able to document some of these very historical and very important artworks because technology, while it is a blessing to all of us, has its own way of undermining our culture.

"I believe in keeping to my culture because it doesn't in anyway stop me from being modern and contemporary but it enriches my thinking, my orientation and my behaviour and attitude."

Vanguard News Nigeria