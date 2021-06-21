South Africa: People Living With Disabilities Struggle to Overcome Severe Disruptions to Life and Health Caused By the Pandemic

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By An Wentzel

Disabled people have been battling to access their care and have sometimes been cut off from their caregivers as the pandemic safety measures and strain on health systems has further disadvantaged them.

Much has been written about how the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing issues and shown up crises within societies globally -- hunger, poverty, access to healthcare and education to name just a few.

The constant fear and anxiety around potential exposure to the virus and the isolation brought about by physical distancing has also led to increased mental health issues in the general population with research proving that marginalised and disabled communities are particularly affected. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention:

"Adults with disabilities report experiencing frequent mental distress almost five times as often as adults without disabilities."

Comorbidities are also of grave concern for anyone who contracts the virus and this is another stressor for many disabled people who have secondary conditions such as a suppressed immune system or respiratory condition.

In the UK, it was reported that disabled people made up six out of 10 Covid-19 related deaths.

Hunger has also been shown around the world to have been exacerbated by the...

