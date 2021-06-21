Africa: Everybody Knows That the Dice Is Loaded - Zimbabwe's Fake TV Liberalization Unraveled

London — Zimbabwe's long-awaited TV liberalization is finally under way with the much-trumpeted granting of six licenses. The catch is that all but one of these licenses have been given to Government entities, military-controlled companies and Government cronies. Russell Southwood looks at how the process lays bare how - post-Mugabe - Zimbabwe's political elite operates.

After much delay, six of the fourteen companies that applied to operate were granted licenses by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority, following public hearings held last month. All six new free-to-air private television stations given broadcasting licenses have a statutory 18-month window to go on air. Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa expressed confidence that all six will take off. In April 2021 it was revealed that three of the TV license contenders were struggling to pay the application fees and the process was delayed.

At the launch of the country's digital switchover, the same minister said that there would be 12 channels, six of which were reserved for the former monopoly incumbent ZBC. The six new licenses were granted to the following organizations:

* Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN), a subsidiary of diversified media group Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) Ltd,

* Rusununguko Media (Pvt) Ltd, with a channel branded NRTV,

* Jester Media, under the channel brand of 3K TV,

* Acacia Media Group, branded as Kumba TV,

* Fairtalk Communications branded as Ke Yona TV), and

* Channel Dzimbahwe, doing business as Channel D.

Zimpapers Television Network is owned by a Government-controlled company. Jester Media is owned by the veteran independent newspaper, the Daily Herald. A Reuters report in November 2020 quotes a Zimbabwe National Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Elphios Makotore as confirming that Rusununguko Media is owned by the defence ministry.

Bulawayo-based Faritalk Communications also had a close army connection on its radio station, according to a Nehanda Radio report, again through Rusununguko Media . Although Fairtalk shareholders Qhubani Moyo and Cont Mhlanga have insisted that the military has no shareholding in the TV station, Nehanda Radio has been provided an August 2014 document showing a joint venture agreement between the company and the army. StyleStorm Communications (Private Limited), a body corporate sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and represented by Martin Rushwaya (its chairman) entered into a joint venture agreement with Mighty Sounds (Private Limited), represented by its chairman, Qhubani Moyo.

The document states that the parties are entering into a joint venture agreement for the purposes of "establishing, operating and managing a commercial radio station in Bulawayo and Victoria Falls in order to stimulate the development of Zimbabwe's media industry."

The first person to sound the alarm was former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo, who in a February 2020 tweet confirmed Qhubani Moyo was stepping down as CEO;"Qhubani Moyo leaves Bulawayo's Army owned and Army-run Skyz Metro FM. It's the end of a dream that either never was or never could be. I wonder what Cont Mhlanga thinks about it all. It did not have to be this way. Now the Army has completely taken over!" Jonathan Moyo tweeted.

Acacia Media is run by Sharon Mugabe, a niece of Robert Mugabe, married to Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Daniel Garwe. She is frequently described as a rich businesswomen. She was at the centre of a controversy in February 2021 where she demanded an urgent loan of Z$1.4 million from the National Building Society without even being a client of the bank, according to Radio Nehanda. She was also a former aspirant Zanu PF MP for Goromonzi South

Channel Dzimbahwe is a company controlled by the former Chief Executive Officer state-controlled, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) Happison Muchechetere. He has been convicted of a slew of misconduct charges, including financial mismanagement and unlawful acquisition of an Outside Broadcasting Van following a disciplinary hearing by the public broadcaster, according to a report in the Herald in May 2015. The disciplinary committee, chaired by former High Court judge Justice James Devittie, found Muchechetere guilty of several counts of misconduct. The tribunal hearing followed the release of a forensic audit report by KPMG Chartered Accountants, which revealed that Muchechetere reportedly profited to the tune of $3.5 million through abuse of office from January 1 2009 to December 31 2013.

The Zimbabwe Government has gone from directly controlling key media to putting it into the hands of a mix of important supporters (the Army) and close cronies. In any other country, you would ask what are the army doing running and financing media? Doubtless these stations will seek bankrolling from Government advertising contracts. What the country needs is genuinely privately-owned TV channels that encourage a wider marketplace of ideas.

In Brief

Nigeria: The proposed rates regulations for satellite television in the new National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act modification bill have been criticised by the International Press Centre (IPC) and civil society organisations (CSOs). Stakeholders expressed their opinions at a public hearing on a bill to alter the NBC Act held by the House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics, and Values on Wednesday in Abuja. In a presentation titled "NBC's Independence/Depoliticized Licensing Process, Industry-Sensitive Pricing System, Promotion of Inclusivity, and Checking Arbitrariness," Mr Lanre Arogundade, executive director of IPC, stated that arbitrary tariff fixing could lead to excessive pricing, which could discourage investment in the sector and result in job losses. He went on to say that providing NBC sole authority over tariff matters, which cannot be disputed in court, might be regarded as an ouster clause, granting it arbitrary powers that cannot be challenged even in court.

Animation: South Africa will again have a big presence at this year's online edition of Annecy/MIFA International Animation Film Festival which will be taking place from 14 to 19 June 2021. NFVF, Animation SA, Tshimologong Animation Academy, Digital Lab Africa, Triggerfish Animations Studios, the French Institute of South Africa and many other delegates will represent the country under the Africa 2020 Season which was postponed to 2021 due to COVID 19. This year's festival offers diverse programming that includes South African films in the official programme, pitch sessions and a series of webinars that tackle successes and challenges in the Animation industry in Africa. Four South African films will be screened as part of the official selection: "Cause of Death" directed by Jyoti Mistry; "Do Not Drop the Goose" directed by Jurie Visagie; "I am Chuma" directed by Wendy Spinks; and Clea Mallinson "Twende" - "Smoothie Operator" directed by Mike Scott.

Pan-African distribution and co-production market DISCOP AFRICA is launching 'Le Bridge' an initiative designed to showcase to international buyers the best of African film and television finished content and match African producers with global players ready to invest in their projects. The 25th DISCOP AFRICA will take place from 12 to 14 December 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda: https://www.discop.com/market

South Africa: 2021 marks 40 years of The Sowetan, one of South Africa's largest national papers, revered by many for its incremental impact on the news industry. The Sowetan has been there for all of Mzansi's iconic and heartwarming successes and to celebrate this incredible milestone, The Sowetan and Netflix took a nostalgic trip down memory lane to celebrate the impact that the Sowetan has had on the entertainment industry over the last 40 years. To bring this to life, The Sowetan and Netflix recreated iconic photographs from the last 40 years, highlighting the excellence and talent coming out of South Africa, using local Netflix talent from Blood & Water, How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and JIVA! amongst others. Through this partnership, The Sowetan and Netflix hope to inspire young, up and coming South Africans to pursue their passions. "Storytelling is the obligation to the next generation" - creative director Asanda Sizani shared.

Creators from Zimbabwe, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt will bring their unique visions to audiences around the world with "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire", a Disney+ Original ten-part collection of premium original films set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in late 2022. This animated anthology brings together a new wave of animation stars to take you on a wildly entertaining ride into Africa's future. Inspired by the continent's diverse histories and cultures, these action-packed sci-fi and fantasy stories present bold visions of advanced technology, aliens, spirits and monsters imagined from uniquely African perspectives. Oscar-winning director Peter Ramsey ("Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse") will serve as executive producer for the anthology, with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston as supervising producers. Triggerfish will be the lead studio for the anthology, working in collaboration with animation studios across the continent and globally.

Ethiopia: Canal+ Group has introduced SPI's combat sports entertainment channel FightBox in Ethiopia. It will be available in English and made accessible to subscribers in the basic Desta package.

In 2021, YouTube launched a $100 million #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund in an effort to help equip Black musicians with the resources and support to enable them to thrive and invest in work that amplifies the voices, perspectives and stories of all Black artists around the world. YouTube Music announced the expansion of the fund scholarship to include songwriters and producers ahead of the 2022 application phase. "The YouTube Music team is excited to expand the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund and create new opportunities while also reflecting on the progress made to date," YouTube EMEA managing director for emerging markets Alex Okosi said.

Botswana: In Botswana, the impending outsourcing of the National Broadcaster to Steve Harvey, an American comedian and businessman, has elicited considerable opposition from all community corners. Dumelang Saleshando, the Leader of Opposition (LOO) and Botswana Congress Party, was the latest to speak out against Harvey's company, Steve Harvey Global, being directly appointed to provide radio and television production services to the government media for an alleged US$ 43.6 million. Saleshando threatened to report Harvey to America for violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Namibia: One Africa TV has announced the new partnership deal with local producers in Namibia to bring exclusive content to its viewers - shows like Wonder Women, This is Namibia, The Namrequest Show, MTC HopSol Youth Soccer League, MamaKobo Films, V10 Music Video Chart and 99FM Royal Hustlers. One Africa TV director and content executive Taleni Shimholipeni said, "Since my start at One Africa TV it has and will always be my mission to bring more local content to Namibian viewers. Since 2016 we have increased our Namibian locally produced shows from two percent to 40 percent. One Africa TV recently partnered with seven external, independent local producers and is broadcasting seven new locally produced Namibian shows to be broadcasted in this month of May