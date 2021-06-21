Egypt: Multinational Tuwaiq 2 Military Drill Concluded in Saudi Arabia With Egypt Participation

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Oman have concluded their multinational military drill dubbed 'Tuwaiq-2' at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain and Kuwait have also participated in the drill as observers.

The several days' drill witnessed the participation of air forces and paratroopers from the five Arab countries.

The concluding phase featured different training activities, including airdrops by paratroopers to supply the forces participating in the drill with their various needs of fuel and ammunition, through medium supplies and heavy drops.

It showed that the participating forces enjoy high ability and professionalism in carrying out the tasks.

It aimed to exchange expertise, promote military cooperation, and boost joint Arab action in the face of ongoing challenges in the Middle East.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X