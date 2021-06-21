Egypt: Multinational Tuwaiq 2 Military Drill Concluded in Saudi Arabia With Egypt Participation

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, and Oman have concluded their multinational military drill dubbed 'Tuwaiq-2' at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

Bahrain and Kuwait have also participated in the drill as observers.

The several days' drill witnessed the participation of air forces and paratroopers from the five Arab countries.

The concluding phase featured different training activities, including airdrops by paratroopers to supply the forces participating in the drill with their various needs of fuel and ammunition, through medium supplies and heavy drops.

It showed that the participating forces enjoy high ability and professionalism in carrying out the tasks.

It aimed to exchange expertise, promote military cooperation, and boost joint Arab action in the face of ongoing challenges in the Middle East.