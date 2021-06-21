Egypt: PM - Egypt's 1st Monorail Line Will Lead to Integrated Public Transport System

The monorail project that will connect the New Administrative City with East Cairo is envisioned to bring about a paradigm shift in the national land transportation system, Prime Minster Mostafa Madbouli said.

The project is expected to minimize traffic congestion and create an integrated public transport system, Madbouli added during an inspection tour on Saturday to follow up on the project's implementation status.

The project's first line, which will extend over 56.5 km from East Cairo to the New Administrative Capital, comprises 22 stations, the premier said, noting that the first train had already been fully manufactured and tested, while the second, third and fourth trains are still under development.

In addition, completion rate of the mobile units reached 26.7 per cent, and two more trains are to be procured within the next two months, Madbouli pointed out.

The first-time-of-its-kind in Egypt, the project represents a significant shift in mass transportation as a fast, modern, safe and eco-friendly mode of transport, said Transport Minister Kamel Wazir who accompanied the premier during his tour.

It will also mitigate traffic congestion and reduce fuel consumption, as it is expected to replace private vehicles, the minister added.

The project's Phase 1, extending over about 45 km from the new capital to al-Moshir Mosque station, is set for opening by the end of May 2022; while Phase 2, extending over 11.5 km from al-Moshir Mosque station to Cairo Stadium station, is scheduled to open in February 2023.

The two monorail projects (the New Administrative Capital and the 6th of October City) are undertaken by a consortium of companies including Alstom, Orascom, and the Arab Contractors. They extend over 98.5 km with 34 stations.

They will contribute to sustainable development east and west of Cairo as part of Egypt's Vision 2030.