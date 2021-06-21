Egypt: Shoukry Affirms Egypt's Support for Libya to Restore Security, Stability

19 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted on Saturday 19/06/2021 Egypt's support for Libya's efforts to restore security and stability.

Shoukry was speaking during a press conference with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush, who visits Cairo for the first time as a foreign minister.

Shoukry pointed out that his talks with Mangoush touched on ways of fostering bilateral ties and pushing forward the political process in Libya.

Egypt's foreign minister noted that he agreed with Mangoush to intensify consultation and coordination in the coming period to enhance the relations.

He reiterated Egypt's support for the interim Libyan authority, represented in the Libyan Presidency Council and Government of the National Unity, to do their duties during the transitional period and implement all the political resolutions reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum and the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2570.

The two top diplomats discussed current preparations for the Second Berlin Ministerial Conference, slated for June 23, agreeing on the importance of reaching clear results under which the international community renews its commitment to expelling all the foreign troops and mercenaries out of Libya.

Expressing her happiness for visiting Egypt, Mangoush described her talks with Shoukry as fruitful, appreciating the holding of the Egyptian-Libyan Joint Consulate Committee after an eight-year hiatus.

The Libyan foreign minister welcomed the arrival of the Egyptian mission to reopen the Egyptian embassy in Tripoli and its consulate in Benghazi.

She also hailed the Egyptian role in rendering the Libyan dialogue successful and supporting the legitimate Libyan institutions.

She said that she discussed Libya's stability initiative, which will be announced at the second Berlin Conference and meant to bolster security and stability in the North African country.

