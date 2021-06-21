South Africa: Collaborate to Communicate in a Crisis - How Clinicians, Scientists and Journalists Pulled Together to Spread Good Science

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

The Covid-19 pandemic has ramped up the pressure on journalists, scientists, clinicians and politicians to communicate science clearly and with care. They may strive for this same goal, but could never replace one another: it's the communication and collaboration between them that makes for scientific stories the public can trust.

This was the consensus during a webinar hosted by Professor of Infectious Diseases Marc Mendelson of the University of Cape Town on 18 June. He was in discussion with Business Day science and health journalist Tamar Kahn, Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood and Prof Francois Venter, the head of Ezintsha at the University of the Witwatersrand, to unpack "Health Journalism during Covid-19 -- have clinicians, scientists and politicians been a help or a hindrance?"

Clinicians and scientists have become much more public and prolific communicators during the Covid-19 crisis, but they are not journalists, said Kahn.

"They are not answerable to the same regulatory bodies or the same bosses. They are answerable to the institutions which employ them and, in some cases, the professional councils that govern them. They are not governed by, for example, the press code," she added.

However, they are both curious and driven to create knowledge...

