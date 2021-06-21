Nigeria: D'Chriz - an Expression of Self Through Songs

21 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

His name is Christian Chinedu Odenigbo , also known by his stage name D'Chriz. Many refer to him as that emerging incredibly talented act whose music is deeply rooted in African rhythm and sound; Afrobeats.

D'Chriz is an artist who is fast becoming a household name, as his sounds and music make it impossible to ignore him. He buys into the heart and minds of his fans and listeners with his ability to understand times and the sounds they deserve.

When asked what inspires his sound, he simply put it as "An intent to send a message". "My target audience" he said, "is widespread because I sing for every season and situation.

Having a niche is wonderful, but I believe it is best if an artist can feature in the needs of his fans and listeners; A song of hope when they feel defeated or downcast, a song of celebration for their times of winning and happiness, a cheerful song when they just want to feel alive.

"There is always a message, and my songs become my medium of expression" all this is done while I maintain that rich African sound the world has come to love and accept.

With an understanding and experience in the music industry right from childhood, D'Chriz is fast becoming a force to reckon with, and he has most definitely come to stay.

D'Chriz aspires to be at the top and be relevant in the music scene. He is set to drop an EP on the 25th of June 2021.

