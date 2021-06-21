South Africa: United Rugby Championship - a Giant Leap for South African Rugby

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jon Cardinelli

The confirmation that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will play in the United Rugby Championship in Europe from September will be a game-changer for the local sport, though it does bring challenges.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Imagine a European Champions Cup quarter-final lineup spread across two continents. The Bulls collide with Leinster beneath an African sunset at Loftus Versfeld. The Sharks host Racing 92 in the unforgiving humidity at Kings Park, while the Stormers travel to a wet and windy Sandy Park to challenge the Exeter Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Lions get more than they bargained for when they battle Toulouse in front of thousands of partisan French fans.

It won't be long before these dream match-ups - which have been hypothetical for much of the professional era - play out on the famous grounds of Europe and South Africa. The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have the green light to participate in an expanded 16-team tournament that will feature other top clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Come September, these teams will take the first step of what should be a game-changing journey.

Springboard to greater things

It's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X