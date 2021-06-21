South Africa: United Rugby Championship - a Giant Leap for South African Rugby

analysis

The confirmation that the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers will play in the United Rugby Championship in Europe from September will be a game-changer for the local sport, though it does bring challenges.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Imagine a European Champions Cup quarter-final lineup spread across two continents. The Bulls collide with Leinster beneath an African sunset at Loftus Versfeld. The Sharks host Racing 92 in the unforgiving humidity at Kings Park, while the Stormers travel to a wet and windy Sandy Park to challenge the Exeter Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Lions get more than they bargained for when they battle Toulouse in front of thousands of partisan French fans.

It won't be long before these dream match-ups - which have been hypothetical for much of the professional era - play out on the famous grounds of Europe and South Africa. The Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers have the green light to participate in an expanded 16-team tournament that will feature other top clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Come September, these teams will take the first step of what should be a game-changing journey.

Springboard to greater things

It's...