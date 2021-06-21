Eritrea: Over 35 Million Nakfa Disbursed to Families of Martyrs

Mendefera, 20 June 2021- Over 63 million Nakfa have been disbursed in the last six months to families of martyrs in the Southern region, according to Mr. Firay Mehari, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the region.

Regarding the contribution of nationals, Mr. Firay said that nationals abroad contributed 221 thousand Nakfa and that was disbursed to 57 families in the region.

Indicating that on top of the monetary support they have extended Mr. Firay stated that nationals inside the country have contributed material support as well as plowing and harvesting of farmlands of the families of the martyrs and called for its reinforced sustainability.

In the Southern region, in 2020 over 70 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of the martyrs in the form of the monthly payment by the Government, and that support worth about 2 million and 670 thousand Nakfa was extended to disadvantaged families of the martyrs, the report added.