Eritrea: Over 35 Million Nakfa Disbursed to Families of Martyrs

20 June 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera, 20 June 2021- Over 63 million Nakfa have been disbursed in the last six months to families of martyrs in the Southern region, according to Mr. Firay Mehari, head of the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare in the region.

Regarding the contribution of nationals, Mr. Firay said that nationals abroad contributed 221 thousand Nakfa and that was disbursed to 57 families in the region.

Indicating that on top of the monetary support they have extended Mr. Firay stated that nationals inside the country have contributed material support as well as plowing and harvesting of farmlands of the families of the martyrs and called for its reinforced sustainability.

In the Southern region, in 2020 over 70 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of the martyrs in the form of the monthly payment by the Government, and that support worth about 2 million and 670 thousand Nakfa was extended to disadvantaged families of the martyrs, the report added.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X