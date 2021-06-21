Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty-six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and OPD Services in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, thirty-six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,818 while the number of deaths stands at 19,

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 5,362.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

20 June 2021