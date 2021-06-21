South Africa: A Path Unexpected - the Humble Farm School That Became a National Rural Education Movement

analysis

On the eve of the 1976 Soweto uprising, journalist Jane Evans left her career as women's page editor on South Africa's biggest morning newspaper in Johannesburg to begin a new life as a Free State farmer's wife. The farm's nursery school became the founding, pioneering initiative which led to the birth of an organisation called Ntataise - 'to lead a young child by the hand' - which has brought hope and change to thousands of rural women and 800,000 to a million children.

November 1980. School boycotts continued. The country's bubbling discontent was a volcano waiting to erupt.

At Huntersvlei, we were preparing to host our first training course. Behind the primary school, Anthony had built the requested "clubhouse". Painted white to match the rest of the buildings, it came complete with dartboard, brown armchairs and waist-high wooden counter that served as the pub. Beer was delivered every Friday on a farm trokkie, and by Monday the fridge was empty. This was to be the training room.

We placed a blackboard at the front of the room and arranged a collection of chairs and benches in a semicircle facing the trainers. This was less threatening, Maria said, than the usual...