Nigeria: Skit Maker, Mariam Oyakhilome Signs Management Deal With the Undaground Media Limited

21 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Fast growing instagram sensation and creative skit maker, Mariam Oyakhilome have assigned a management deal with leading entertainment outfit, The Undaground Media Limited.

Describing her new management, Mariam disclosed that the decision to pitch her tent with Undaground media is the fact that it gives respect to her brand and as such the team will also look into her dishing out creative and educative skits for social media presence.

Speaking on this new move, the CEO of the media outfit, Mr. Chiori Daniel Cole disclosed that working and signing Mariam Oyakhilome is as a result of her several success stories as a content creator and Influencer; also we are a team is saddled with the sole responsibility of repositioning her brand.

The law graduate from Ambrose Ali University is not stopping at making her brand go global as in the nearest future she intend unleashing other side of her yet to be explored.

