Nigeria: APC Convention - a Dark Horse May Emerge As National Chair for Generational Change

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, strong indications have emerged that the pendulum for the position of the National Chairman may shift to a dark horse for generational change.

Though some persons have not really made known their intentions, but the body language of the party stakeholders and chieftains connotes that the new National Chairman of the party, with experiences of the past may not be among those regular and re-occurring names.

Stakeholders of the party are said to be shopping for a dark horse that would go in line with the generational leadership transformation agenda of some founding members of the party as a strategy towards 2023.

With the preparation in place, a chieftain of the party from North Central and a former National officer of the APC who spoke on condition of anonymity has revealed that two aspirants have indicated interest from Niger State, and they are a former Minister and a Serving Senator, but the lot appears to be favouring the serving Senator who is the Chairman of a very strategic Committee in the 9th Senate.

According to the Chieftain, Senators and major party players are making case for the serving Senator from Niger State on the grounds that since the inception of APC, all the National Chairmen had been former Governors.

The APC Chieftain said, "you should also know that there are two other former Governors from the North Central who have indicated interest for the position. One is from Benue state and the other is from Nasarawa State.

"But as l speak to you now, the governors are taking their mind off their former Colleagues.

"The reason is hinged on the fact that the experience they had with the former governor who was the National Chairman of the party.

" From all indications and the narratives going round strategic blocks in the party shows that the support base of two frontline aspirants in the person of a vocal serving Senator and a former minister both from the North Central zone are most likely going to dominate the permutations for the race of who becomes the new national chairman of the party in the next national convention which is coming up in few months.

"And both of them hail from the same senatorial district of Niger State, it is said that some of the governors in alliance with the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum are supporting the former minister of state for the position of the APC National Chairman, while many of the other governors and the presidency are said to be solidly behind the vocal serving Senator who

"There are indications that the serving Senator is said to be popular amongst young political class as he is versatile in managing the diversity and strength of both the old and new generation of politicians, he is outspoken against a society that groom bad and inept leadership, which pundits believe it can results in establishing bad governance. His coming out has today created a challenge for older politicians and will be making it look tough in the coming days for the older hands on how to deal with the dynamics of the permutations.

"For the former minister who was also a one time member of the lower green chamber, the political environment may proof too difficult as pundits believe that he will be used, and the fear is that It will make the future of the party uncertain. He is a good schemer in the game of party politics and within the macro environment, but when it comes to rallying round the party leadership blocks and populace, he will face a herculean task to manage."

According to the chieftain, "the old hands that have indicated their ambitions to contest if given the opportunity may throw the party into turmoil, those that have openly declared interest are former governors of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff, Nasarawa, Umaru Tanko Almakura, Zamfara, Abdulazeez Yari and a few others. They are all seen to be carry one baggage or the other that may affect the fortunes of the party come 2023.

"Majority of the APC faithfuls are of the opinion that new breed of leadership is desirable for the party, they are ferocious of the old class emerging this time again as they believe it will be business as usual and they are of the opinion that they don't know what the problem is and they don't know how it can be solved.

However, the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee has not concluded the date for the National Convention as the proposed time table for the congresses is before the President, Muhammadu Buhari awaiting approval.