South Africa: Court Dismisses Riah Phiyega's Attempt to Overturn Findings of Marikana Commission

Almost 10 years after the massacre of 34 striking miners by police at Marikana in 2012, the Pretoria High Court has dismissed, with costs, disgraced former national commissioner of police Riah Phiyega's attempt to have the damning findings of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry overturned.

Back in 2012, Daily Maverick's veteran journalist Greg Marinovich was the first journalist to report that the majority of the 34 miners shot dead by police at Marikana on 16 August were killed out of public view "at a nondescript collection of boulders some 300 metres behind Wonderkop".

The murder fields of Marikana. The cold murder fields of Marikana.

Writing on 8 September 2012 Marinovich noted he was with City Press's Charl du Plessis trying to fill in some of the gaps in their understanding of the tragedy that shook democratic South Africa.

"While clambering some four metres up on a boulder, Du Plessis found a stick and a pipe. Nearby were bloodstains. Then, precariously close to the edge, he spotted a bullet. A bent and scraped bullet that looked very much like an R5 bullet. It had obviously ricocheted once or even twice off the granite."

Marinovich and Du Plessis alerted the Independent Police...