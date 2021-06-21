South Africa: Sea Change - Why the Case for Shark Nets No Longer Holds Water

analysis

Non-lethal alternatives are vital to ensuring the protection of endangered shark species and other marine life.

Beaches in Durban and Cape Town have suffered the traumatic aftermath of water-user deaths from shark bites, and the authorities have responded by implementing measures aimed at getting residents and tourists back in the water.

Durban adopted the Australian solution, which was the brainchild of the provincial fisheries department and had been used in Sydney since 1937: shark nets. These are effectively gill nets that catch and kill sharks and other marine life.

Deploying the shark nets near Durban. (Photo: KwaZulu Natal Sharks Board)

In 2019, research pointed to the ineffectiveness of the Shark Meshing Programme in New South Wales, Australia in protecting water users as well as its massive impact on marine biodiversity. More recently there has been a political response, with councillors from Sydney calling for a ban on shark nets and a shift to animal-friendly technology, such as drones and shark listening stations after seeing images of marine life that had been killed in shark nets.

In Cape Town, the approach to managing shark risk is animal friendly. It includes an exclusion net in a "sheltered corner of Fish Hoek that...