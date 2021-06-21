Africa: Here's How to Fix South Africa's Youth Unemployment and Black Economic Empowerment in One Go

20 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tim Cohen

How do you fix black economic empowerment and youth unemployment? The quick answer is, 'not the way we are trying to do it now'. The longer answer is massively complicated, long-term, diverse, difficult and not likely to happen without setbacks. But I do have one suggestion that could take us a long way down the road.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

We all know the famous Albert Einstein quote, "insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results". As it happens, he never said it - but why quibble about the origins, since the quote speaks for itself.

South Africa is oddly in the same position, pretending that the same solutions we have been pedalling for the past 25 years will have a different result. Occasionally, we see a crack in the edifice of the ANC's economic policy; normally after the situation has become so dire, that pragmatism is the only remaining option.

Over these past months, the third wave of Covid-19 and the economic crisis in general have resulted in some tiny changes on the edges of ANC policy. The Eskom monopoly on electricity has been marginally diluted by allowing...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X