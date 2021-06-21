Liberia: Senate Reinforces Covid Protocols for Entry to the Capitol Building

In consideration of the new regulations issued by the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the new wave of COVID-19, The Liberian Senate has issued drastic safety measures to be adhered to by all Senators, Staffers, Employees and the general public wishing to access the Senate Wing of the Capitol Building.

The measures which were released on Saturday June 19, 2021 by the Liberian Senate, mandates that all entrances be guided by security and Protocol Officers with handwashing and sanitizing procedures in place.

A statement from the Senate says all staff and employees have been asked to temporarily stay at home beginning Monday June 21, 2021, pending further notice to return to work with the exception of the Director and two staff of each department who shall report to work, while each Senator shall be allowed to have his driver & security along with two (2) staff in office at a time.

The statement further states that only The Senate's Department of Press and Public Affairs shall be allowed in the Senate Wing to provide exclusive media coverage of its activities to the public via social media platform. Media entities and accredited Journalists will not be allowed at the Senate Wing of the Capitol Building and are encouraged to follow the Senate's live feed on social media for updates.

During the enforcement period of these health measures, the Senate will not allow any visitors except for petitioners who shall not be more than two persons to present a petition on behalf of their institution and or organization and few others who will be issued visitor passes under strict restrictive order.

The Liberian Senate attaches outmost seriousness to adherence to these measures and request members of the Senate, Staff, employees and the general public to be in compliance to save lives.

These regulations will be updated from time to time. The statement signed by its communication director, Jarlawah A. Tonpo stated