Egypt: Maait - Govt Seeks Promoting Financial Performance Efficiency By Technological Solutions

20 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait underlined that the government seeks to promote financial performance efficiency via expanding the use of technological solutions in collaboration with several partners.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday 20/6/2021 with Huawei regional director of Northern Africa Terry He.

Maait added that the government is keen on developing IT industries as one of the pillars of economic development.

He added that the government would expand the use of digital services for citizens, stressing that all governmental bodies are cooperating to realize sustainable and comprehensive development in various sectors in line with the Egypt Vision 2030.

Terry said that the company is interested in enhancing its work in Egypt, hailing the unprecedented achievements realized by Egypt under President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

He added that the IT sector witnessed a leap in digital transformation projects and this has led to depending more on artificial intelligence solutions and applications in various governmental sectors.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

