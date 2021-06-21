Egypt Reports 566 New Coronavirus Infections, 38 Deaths

The Health Ministry said on Saturday 19/6/2021 that 566 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 276,756.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 38 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,829.

As many as 456 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 205,157 so far, the spokesperson said.