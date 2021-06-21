Egypt: Trade Ministry - Non-Oil Exports Up to U.S.$12.323 in 5 Months

20 June 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamae has said that Egypt's non-oil exports increased by 19 percent during the first five months of 2021.

In a statement on Sunday 20/6/2021, Gamae put the value of non-oil exports at 12.323 billion dollars up from about 10.375 billion during the same period in 2020.

The government is credited for that, said the minister, pointing to efforts to support the production and export sectors during the coronavirus pandemic.

She added that the economic reform program is the main pillar of achieving positive growth rates, especially where production projects are concerned. This translated into rises in exports and jobs, Gamae noted.

May exports tangibly increased by 50 percent on the same month in 2020, going up to 2.288 billion dollars from 1.5222 billion.

Egypt's imports over the first five months of 2021 slightly upped by 10 percent, reaching 29.161 billion dollars compared with 26.422 billion during the same period last year, the minister further said.

According to Gamae, exports to the EU reached 3.885 billion dollars, followed by Arab countries with exports worth 3.719 billion dollars. Exports to Africa without Arab countries amounted to 661 million dollars and exports to the US reached 852 million dollars, she said. Gamae put the value of exports to other markets at about 3.206 billion dollars.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rabbit Urine the New Liquid Gold for Nigerian Farmers
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Tanzania to Start Releasing Covid-19 Data Amid Pressure from UN
White German Woman Claims 'True African' After Baptism
African Leaders Mourn Zambia's Liberation Giant Kenneth Kaunda
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X